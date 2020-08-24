Covered California Opens Special Enrollment for Those Affected by Wildfires, Pandemic, Job Loss

What to Know Covered California opened special enrollment for those affected by the pandemic, job loss, or fires.

Enrollment typically ends at the end of January.

Some people may qualify for no-cost or low-cost health care coverage.

As Californians deal with more than 500 raging wildfires amid the pandemic, Covered California has opened a special enrollment period.

Those who’ve lost their jobs due to the recession or have become victim to wildfires can sign up for coverage.

“Right now, many Californians face a triple threat, with hundreds of wildfires burning during a pandemic and recession, and Covered California wants to make sure they have access to the health care they need,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California.

While the open enrollment period typically ends Jan. 31, Covered California re-opened enrollment for those affected by the “triple threat” of fires, the pandemic, and the recession.

Initially Covered California allowed people to continue signing up March 20 to Aug. 31 due to the pandemic.

Here’s where to find out if you’re eligible for Medi-Cal or other forms of financial help with the website’s Shop and Compare Tool. You’ll need to enter your zip code, household income and the ages of those who need coverage.

Steps to take: