CVS Is Opening New COVID-19 Testing Sites in SoCal

CVS is expanding COVID-19 testing in California, including pharmacies in Southern California.

With the recent rise in coronavirus cases, CVS will be opening nine additional drive-thru testing sites in Southern California on Friday.

Patients will use self-swab tests in their car while being observed by a CVS Pharmacy team member. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing.

The results will be available in approximately three days, according to CVS Health.

Patients must register in advance here.

New locations offering testing:

Los Angeles County

  • CVS Pharmacy, 3208 East Florence Avenue, Huntington Park, 90255
  • CVS Pharmacy, 4345 West Century Boulevard, Inglewood, 90304
  • CVS Pharmacy, 5030 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, 90805

Orange County

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1676 W. Katella Avenue, Anaheim, 92802

Riverside County

  • CVS Pharmacy, 82-270 Highway 111, Indio, 92201
  • CVS Pharmacy, 23791 Washington Avenue, Murrieta, 92562
  • CVS Pharmacy, 1101 Hidden Valley Parkway, Norco, 92860

Ventura County

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1205 South Oxnard, Oxnard, 93030

San Bernardino County

  • CVS Pharmacy, 14426 Palmdale Road, Victorville, 92392

