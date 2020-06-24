CVS Is Opening New COVID-19 Testing Sites in SoCal

With the recent rise in coronavirus cases, CVS will be opening nine additional drive-thru testing sites in Southern California on Friday.
Patients will use self-swab tests in their car while being observed by a CVS Pharmacy team member. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing.
The results will be available in approximately three days, according to CVS Health.
Patients must register in advance here.
New locations offering testing:
Los Angeles County
- CVS Pharmacy, 3208 East Florence Avenue, Huntington Park, 90255
- CVS Pharmacy, 4345 West Century Boulevard, Inglewood, 90304
- CVS Pharmacy, 5030 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, 90805
Orange County
- CVS Pharmacy, 1676 W. Katella Avenue, Anaheim, 92802
Riverside County
- CVS Pharmacy, 82-270 Highway 111, Indio, 92201
- CVS Pharmacy, 23791 Washington Avenue, Murrieta, 92562
- CVS Pharmacy, 1101 Hidden Valley Parkway, Norco, 92860
Ventura County
- CVS Pharmacy, 1205 South Oxnard, Oxnard, 93030
San Bernardino County
- CVS Pharmacy, 14426 Palmdale Road, Victorville, 92392