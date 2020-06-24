CVS Is Opening New COVID-19 Testing Sites in SoCal

With the recent rise in coronavirus cases, CVS will be opening nine additional drive-thru testing sites in Southern California on Friday.

Patients will use self-swab tests in their car while being observed by a CVS Pharmacy team member. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing.

The results will be available in approximately three days, according to CVS Health.

Patients must register in advance here.

New locations offering testing:

Los Angeles County

CVS Pharmacy, 3208 East Florence Avenue, Huntington Park, 90255

CVS Pharmacy, 4345 West Century Boulevard, Inglewood, 90304

CVS Pharmacy, 5030 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, 90805

Orange County

CVS Pharmacy, 1676 W. Katella Avenue, Anaheim, 92802

Riverside County

CVS Pharmacy, 82-270 Highway 111, Indio, 92201

CVS Pharmacy, 23791 Washington Avenue, Murrieta, 92562

CVS Pharmacy, 1101 Hidden Valley Parkway, Norco, 92860

Ventura County

CVS Pharmacy, 1205 South Oxnard, Oxnard, 93030

San Bernardino County