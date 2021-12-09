COVID-19 Survivors Embrace at Emotional Reunion at Providence Mission Hospital

It was a reunion filled with emotion for COVID-19 survivor Brian Patnoe.

He was among the 25 COVID-19 survivors who joined the staff of Providence Mission Hospital as they celebrated 50 years of service.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I'm only alive because of the nurses and doctors and staff at Mission Hospital," he said.

Added Robert Goldberg, a pulmonary physician: "We're a family. We are a big hospital but we really are a tight family."

The staff at the hospital didn't know what they were dealing with when COVID hit.

It's why Thursday's celebration was so special.

"I think that's why you are seeing a lot of hugs today, because we haven't hugged in a long time," said Lisa Lampkin, a registered nurse.

As part of the reunion and the 50-year celebration, patients, doctors and nurses placed mementos into a time capsule to be opened on the hospital's 100th anniversary.

"They will look back and be amazed at what we did with what we had."