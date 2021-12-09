coronavirus

COVID-19 Survivors Embrace at Emotional Reunion at Providence Mission Hospital

The hospital celebrated 50 years and hosted a reunion among COVID-19 survivors.

By Kathy Vara

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a reunion filled with emotion for COVID-19 survivor Brian Patnoe.

He was among the 25 COVID-19 survivors who joined the staff of Providence Mission Hospital as they celebrated 50 years of service.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I'm only alive because of the nurses and doctors and staff at Mission Hospital," he said.

Added Robert Goldberg, a pulmonary physician: "We're a family. We are a big hospital but we really are a tight family."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 3 hours ago

Sanitation Workers in Anaheim, Huntington Beach Go On Strike

Los Angeles Lakers 4 hours ago

Grizzlies Ride Second-Half Push to Drown Lakers 108-95

The staff at the hospital didn't know what they were dealing with when COVID hit.

It's why Thursday's celebration was so special.

"I think that's why you are seeing a lot of hugs today, because we haven't hugged in a long time," said Lisa Lampkin, a registered nurse.

As part of the reunion and the 50-year celebration, patients, doctors and nurses placed mementos into a time capsule to be opened on the hospital's 100th anniversary.

"They will look back and be amazed at what we did with what we had."

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us