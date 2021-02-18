Starting Next Week, COVID-19 Tests Available in City of LA Without Appointment

What to Know People seeking a test starting next week will be able to show up to any testing site Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

While people wait in line, they'll be able to register for test, and all they need to bring is their insurance information or identification if they don't have insurance.

People wanting to plan in advance can still sign up for an appointment in advance.

Beginning next week, Angelenos will no longer need an appointment to get a COVID-19 test at Los Angeles sites, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday.



"Since we became the first big city in America to offer universal testing, free to everyone with or without symptoms, we've tested more times than there are people in the city of Los Angeles, over four million tests across 14 city-run sites, 136 nursing facilities and over 150 mobile sites we've set up around the city,'' Garcetti said during his COVID-19 briefing.

Garcetti did not specify which day next week appointment-free testing will begin.



Appointments can be made at and a list of testing sites is available at corona-virus.la/covid-19-testing.

The news comes as weather-related delays of vaccine shipments forced the closure of vaccination sites in the city of LA and in Orange County.

Some 12,500 people who had appointments scheduled at city-run sites Friday will receive a notification by text, e-mail or phone that their appointment is postponed, according to Garcetti's office. They will be prioritized for new appointments once the city receives vaccine supply and will receive a notification about their automatically rescheduled appointment.