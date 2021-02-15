COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson

What to Know Organizers are hoping to vaccinate 20,000 low-income residents over the age of 65 at the event.

Appointments can be scheduled at the Carson site by visiting myturn.ca.gov, or calling 1-833-422-4255.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, is expected to receive just 54,000 doses of Moderna vaccines and 4,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines this week.

A new COVID-19 vaccination site opened Monday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, providing first-dose inoculations all week long by appointment only.

The site is a joint effort by Dignity Health, the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday of this week.

"It's so important that we do all we can to help our communities most at risk," said Julie Sprengel, president of Dignity Health's Southwest Division. "Our mission has always been to improve the health of the people we serve and address inequities in health care. We are grateful that the LA Galaxy, Dignity Health Sports Park and AEG also recognize the importance of protecting the most vulnerable from COVID, which disproportionately affects communities of color. I am also extremely proud of the more than 200 Dignity Health employees who have enthusiastically volunteered to participate in this important initiative."

Organizers are hoping to vaccinate 20,000 low-income residents over the age of 65 at the event.

"As the Carson City Council continues our fight against COVID-19, we sincerely thank Dignity Health and Dignity Health Sports Park for stepping up to vaccinate those that have been hit hard by this pandemic all across Los Angeles," Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes said.

Appointments can be scheduled at the Carson site by visiting myturn.ca.gov, or calling 1-833-422-4255.

Meanwhile, the city of Los Angeles stressed again Monday that its vaccination sites would prioritize second doses this week due to a shortage of vaccine doses.

The federally managed site opens this week. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Monday Feb. 15, 2021.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said that Los Angeles is expected to receive just 54,000 doses of Moderna vaccines and 4,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines this week.

"In accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the County Department of Public Health, the city will prioritize individuals whose second doses are due in the days ahead," the mayor's office said. "If the city receives additional supply this week, more first dose appointments will become available online at Coronavirus.LACity.org/VaxAppointment."