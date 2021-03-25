coronavirus

COVID Vaccine Available to Everyone Aged 16 and Up on April 15, Gov. Newsom Says

California just received 180,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines that were not anticipated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will extend COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on April 1 to everyone aged 50 and older, then to everyone aged 16 and older on April 15.

Vaccine supply is increasing slowly and is set to sharply increase early-mid April, he said.

If someone getting a vaccine goes in with a family member, the family member will be able to get a vaccine too, Newsom said during a Thursday morning news conference.

