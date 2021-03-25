Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will extend COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on April 1 to everyone aged 50 and older, then to everyone aged 16 and older on April 15.

Newsom made the announcement also that vaccine eligibility will be expanded to those 50+ beginning on April 1.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Vaccine supply is increasing slowly and is set to sharply increase early-mid April, he said.

California just received 180,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines that were not anticipated.

If someone getting a vaccine goes in with a family member, the family member will be able to get a vaccine too, Newsom said during a Thursday morning news conference.