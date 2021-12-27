Man Charged in Killing Covina Father Who Confronted Him Over Car Break-in

A man accused of shooting a Covina father days before Christmas was charged with eight felony counts, including murder, and was being held on more than $5 million bail.

Trevor Thompson was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, attempted carjacking, second degree burglary of vehicle, resisting executive officer, vandalism totaling $400 or more in damage, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Thirty-eight-year-old Joey Casias was killed in a confrontation allegedly with Thompson Dec. 22 in Covina. Casias and two others confronted Thompson over a car break-in.

Casias' family says he was a beloved husband and father of three who was a UPS driver.

"Joey Casias died trying to help somebody," said his mother, Lydia.

A man was accused of opening firing on a group if neighbors after they confronted him over a car break-in, killing a father. His family said he died protecting his family. Patrick Healy reports Dec. 22, 2021.

After Casias was killed, police released surveillance video of the accused shooter.

Thompson was later arrested after an hourslong standoff that evening.

"They kept telling him to put his hands up but he wouldn't," said Quinn Jackson, a neighbor who saw the end of the standoff.

Police say Thompson was armed with a semi-automatic pistol that he fired once during the standoff. They believe it is the gun he used in Casias' murder.

Family and friends mourned Casias' death.

"He's always a positive attitude," said Casias' colleague Mark King.

"Worked hard, stayed out of trouble type of guy. He loved his family."

Thompson was still in custody Monday, with bail set at $5,215,000.