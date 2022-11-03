Two Men Sought in Shooting That Killed Two at Covina House Party

Two people are sought in a shooting at a house party in Covina that left two men dead and two others injured.

The shooting was reported just after midnight Sunday in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street.

A 20-year-old shooting victim died at the scene. Three other men were transported to hospitals, where one later died.

About 70 people were at the party when a fight broke out, authorities said. It was not clear whether the gunmen were invited to the party, but witnesses said they are familiar with the men.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified two men wanted in connection with the shootings as 19-year-old Joel Daniel Garcia and 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos. The LASD noted both should be considered armed and dangerous.

Photos and descriptions of the two suspects were released by the department.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.