Brief Lockdown Lifted at Covina High School After Police Investigation

The lockdown is the second on the campus in as many weeks.

By City News Service

Covina High School was briefly on lockdown Monday due to an unspecified threat that police later determined was not credible.

The lockdown came one week after an unfounded bomb threat targeted the same campus.

Police responded to the school Monday on a report of an unspecified threat. Detectives conducted a search and determined the threat was not credible and that the school was safe to resume normal operations, according to the district.

District officials said there were some "inaccurate posts on social media" about the campus.

A bomb threat on May 15 targeting the school forced a partial evacuation of the campus, but that report also turned out to be unfounded.

"In light of these non-credible threats, there will be additional security and police presence at the school throughout the remainder of the school year," according to the district.

