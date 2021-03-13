Covina Transit Center to Serve as COVID-19 Vaccination Site

The Covina Transit Center will serve as a San Gabriel Valley COVID-19 vaccination site starting Saturday under a partnership between the city of Covina, Foothill Transit and Albertsons, the latter of which is administering the shots. Appointments are tentatively scheduled to be offered at the center every other Saturday throughout the month, depending on vaccine availability.

“Partnering with the City of Covina and Albertsons to meet the vaccination needs of our communities will help us all get to a safer San Gabriel Valley,” said Cynthia Sternquist, chair of Foothill Transit's executive board. “By joining resources and doing our part, we increase access to vaccines for all San Gabriel Valley residents.”

Covina Mayor Victor Linares said the city recognizes the “need to get vaccinations out to folks across our community and region as a whole and are honored to be able to assist our community in these efforts.”

Appointments have already been fully booked for 1,250 one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to be administered today between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the center at 1126 N. Citrus Ave., according to a spokeswoman.

Vaccination appointments were still available March 27 for the two- dose Pfizer vaccine, which is expected to be offered to 1,000 people who will return April 17 for the second dose. Local residents may schedule appointments here.

Those currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are healthcare workers, long-term care residents, people 65 and older and employees in the agriculture and food, education, child care and emergency service industries.

The Covina Transit Center, owned and operated by Foothill Transit, opened in early 2020, just before the pandemic forced shutdowns of offices and non-essential businesses. It is served by the local Line 281, which runs from Glendora to the Puente Hills Mall, and Line 490, a Commuter Express line to downtown Los Angeles.

Residents in Glendora, Covina, West Covina and the City of Industry will be able to access the vaccination site via Line 281.