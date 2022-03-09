animals

Watch: Authorities Chase Cow on Streets in Lake View Terrace

Animal control officers are attempting to corral a cow that was on a freeway north of Los Angeles.

The cow was on the 210 Freeway in the Lake View Terrace area at about midday. Animal control officers trailed behind the tiring animal as it exited the freeway onto streets.

The cow then entered a strip mall parking lot where it dodged officers, one of whom had a lasso, before climbing a flight of stairs to escape its pursuers.

Eventually, the cow made its way to what appeared to be a ranch property with other animals.

It was not immediately clear how the cow got onto the freeway.

