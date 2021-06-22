Pico Rivera

Cows Escape Slaughterhouse, Stampede Through Pico Rivera Neighborhood

By City News Service

Several cows broke free from a slaughterhouse and stampeded through Pico Rivera Tuesday night, sending at least one person to a hospital.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported at about 8:35 p.m. that the cows were loose in the area of Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue, and advised the public to avoid the area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The cows, which were believed to have broken free from a nearby meat packing plant, eventually stampeded to a cul-de-sac on Friendship Avenue, trampling one person in the process.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAUSD 54 mins ago

LAUSD Board Approves Labor Deal with Teachers for Fall Campus Instruction

Los ANgeles Clippers 1 hour ago

Suns Stun Clippers 104-103 on Last-Second Lob to Take 2-0 Series Lead

The person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities barricaded the cows in the cul-de-sac and were attempting to corral them into a trailer as of about 9:25 p.m.

At least one cow was killed during the incident, though it was not immediately clear how.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pico Rivera
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us