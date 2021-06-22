Cows Escape Slaughterhouse, Stampede Through Pico Rivera Neighborhood

Several cows broke free from a slaughterhouse and stampeded through Pico Rivera Tuesday night, sending at least one person to a hospital.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported at about 8:35 p.m. that the cows were loose in the area of Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue, and advised the public to avoid the area.

The cows, which were believed to have broken free from a nearby meat packing plant, eventually stampeded to a cul-de-sac on Friendship Avenue, trampling one person in the process.

The person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities barricaded the cows in the cul-de-sac and were attempting to corral them into a trailer as of about 9:25 p.m.

At least one cow was killed during the incident, though it was not immediately clear how.