Watch: Coyote Slips Through Dog Door Into Woodland Hills Home

A coyote slipped through a dog door and into a Woodland Hills home in a surprise pre-dawn visit captured on camera.

It was around 4 a.m. Friday when a family member awoke to the sound of the dog door opening.

But why?

Bella the French bulldog was with him. Bamba the Pomeranian was in another bedroom.

The urgent meows of a terrified Lily the cat suggested something was in the house that shouldn't be there.

“Roy immediately knew what was going on, and he locked Bella in the room and went out into the hallway,” Mia Shoshan said in an email to NBCLA, referring to her brother.

Security camera video shows the coyote cautiously wandering around inside the house. Lily can be seen taking up a position on a nearby piece of furniture and engaging in a brief stare-down.

The visitor didn’t stay long.

“As soon as the coyote saw him, he ran right back out the doggie door and left,” Shoshan said.

No injuries reported in this startling wildlife encounter.

Coyotes are highly adaptable animals that have learned to live comfortably in many environments, including around humans. By nature, they're fearful of humans and primarily hunt rodents, helping to keep that population under control.

But they won't ignore an easy meal.

Here's list of coyote precautions from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.