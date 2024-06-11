A doorbell camera outside a Mission Viejo home captured a coyote repeatedly ramming the baby gate attached to the front door late Sunday evening.

The family installed the baby gate so that their two cats can’t get out.

“One of the reasons we like to keep that screen door and baby gate there is she likes to sit on the rug and look out here because we have a lot of bunnies, squirrels and lizards,” explained Cindy Stalnaker, referring to her cat, Maddy. “But at night, it's bunny time, so she likes to watch them.

Stalnaker said Sunday night around 11 O'clock, she and her husband were watching TV when they heard something.

“I heard this loud bang. My husband was like, 'What the heck was that?'” said Stalnaker.

Her RING doorbell camera showed a coyote staring at the front door. The animal lurked around for a while, then a minute later, you see the coyote ram the baby gate twice.

“He came around just a shot and ‘pow pow pow’ into that metal baby gate,” said Stalnaker. “He wasn't just walking up and tap. He backed up on the sidewalk and got a running start.”

In the video you see Maddy, the cat, arch her back as the coyote tries to ram the gate repeatedly before it gives up and walks away.

“We've seen them on the videos. We know they run through the yard and cross the street, but never, never this aggressive door-banging going on,” said Stalnaker.

“Oh my gosh, if that coyote got into the house, he would have destroyed the house, gotten probably one or both cats. Who knows?”