Coyote That Attacked Toddler in Woodland Hills is Euthanized

A coyote that attacked a 2-year-old girl outside a Woodland Hills home has been euthanized, according to officials at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The attack occurred on Dec. 2 at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 22400 block of Martha Street and was captured on the family's Ring doorbell camera.

The video showed the toddler walking near the family's SUV while her father locked it. The coyote knocked the girl down and attempted to drag her away but her father picked her up and chased the coyote away.

The child was treated for scratches on her leg at a hospital.

The toddler's clothing was collected and sent to a forensic lab in Sacramento for testing so that DNA from saliva can be matched with any coyotes caught in the area, according to California Department of Fish and Wildlife Capt. Patrick Foy.

Wildlife officials say they captured the coyote on Dec. 9 near where the attack happened then confirmed it was the same coyote by using DNA testing.

Authorities said a team of volunteers and animal control officers went door-to-door to warn residents in the Woodland Hills neighborhood about coyotes roaming their area just hours before the toddler was attacked in front of her home.