After a surge in coyote sightings, people in Redondo Beach are being warned to be more vigilant about their pets.

Coyote sightings are normal across Southern California, but some neighborhoods, including Redondo Beach, are reporting especially heightened numbers.

Although it is difficult to track their exact numbers, an increase in coyote sightings is not surprising, according to wildlife experts.

“It’s a late-spring-early-summer phenomenon in which pups are starting to grow,” Tim Daly of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. “Families of coyotes are larger.”

To keep pets safe from coyotes, pet owners should not feed coyotes or leave out any food that could attract them.

People should also avoid walking pets during twilight hours and should always carry a flashlight when walking pets at night.

While packs of coyotes have been spotted in recent days in Los Angeles, an official from the state says it may be because more people are around to observe the wildlife. Karma Dickerson reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

“If you are walking your pet and you have a flashlight and you are vigilant, your pet is not going to get snatched up by a coyote,” Dr. Karen Halligan, veterinarian, said.

If a coyote encounter does happen, experts say that pet owners should immediately pick their pet up and back away slowly while making loud noises — not turn and run.