Hot Dog! Cracker Barrel Rialto Reveals Opening Date, Plus Another Store in SoCal

What to Know The restaurant at 1080 W. Renaissance Parkway in Rialto will open officially May 13.

A new restaurant is coming to Camarillo in February 2020.

Both stores will hire about 175 people each.

Hear ye, hear ye! All those who've had to parse out savory pit stops at the Victorville Cracker Barrel can rest easy. Not only is there a Cracker Barrel opening in Rialto soon, but yet another restaurant is opening in Camarillo, the chain announced.

And just like that, the count of Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores that was just one in 2017 in Southern California jumps to three by 2020.

If all country comfort food connoisseurs remember correctly, the first Cracker Barrel to open in SoCal was the one in Victorville in February 2018.

The Tennessee-based company announced an official open date for the new Rialto spot, expected to be over 10,000 square feet, as May 13. Doors will open at 6 a.m. at the restaurant located at 1080 W. Renaissance Parkway.

In the next couple weeks, the store will be looking to staff up. They are looking to hire for 175 full and part-time positions.

Here's where you can view positions open at the Rialto location.

And the hits keep coming.

Cracker Barrel also announced a store opening in Camarillo at 560 East Ventura Blvd. You'll recognize this booming spot as the home of the Camarillo Outlets, which is about 55 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The 10,000-plus square-foot store -- which is rumored to have a front porch! -- is expected to open in February 2020.

This store will also be looking to hire about 175 people.

Although it's the third to open in the Southern California region, it will be the sixth overall in California.

Other stores that have opened around the state include one in Sacramento, one in Santa Maria, with another set to open in Rocklin.