Cracker Barrel is set to dominate Southern California, one warm biscuit and chicken-fried steak at a time.The restaurant chain just announced the newest Rialto location would officially open May 13, 2019.What's more, yet another location was set to open just a stone's throw from the Camarillo Outlets.Although, that Old Country Store won't open until early 2020. Check out images of the newly placed decor of the Rialto restaurant below.