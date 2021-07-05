Woman Struck and Killed on 101 Freeway in Cahuenga Pass

A woman was killed Monday morning when she was struck by two vehicles on the 101 Freeway in the Cahuenga Pass.

The woman was outside of her car when she was struck before 5 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway at the Pilgrimage Bridge. Witnesses told the CHP a big rig struck a gray Toyota sedan as the woman was getting out of the car and left the scene.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The driver of another car also reported striking the Toyota.

The victim was believed about 30-years-old, the CHP said. It was not immediately clear whey she was getting out of the car.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert at 5:03 a.m. shutting down all southbound lanes just north of the bridge.