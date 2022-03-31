91 freeway

One Killed in Fiery Big Rig Crash on 91 Freeway

A big rig slammed into the back of a work truck on the side of the 91 Freeway, leaving one person dead.

One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash a big rig and work truck on the 91 Freeway in Corona.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at about 1 a.m. to the eastbound 91 Freeway and Green River Road where they found a big rig with a white trailer on the side of the freeway engulfed in flames, according to a CHP incident report.

The big rig apparently collided with a work truck that was on the side of the freeway.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim, who died at the scene, was the driver of the work truck or big rig.

Debris was scattered for about 40 yards on the freeway.

The collision closed multiple lanes of the freeway. Traffic was backed up for hours between Yorba Linda and Corona.

