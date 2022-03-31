One Killed in Fiery Big Rig Crash on 91 Freeway

One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash a big rig and work truck on the 91 Freeway in Corona.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at about 1 a.m. to the eastbound 91 Freeway and Green River Road where they found a big rig with a white trailer on the side of the freeway engulfed in flames, according to a CHP incident report.

The big rig apparently collided with a work truck that was on the side of the freeway.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim, who died at the scene, was the driver of the work truck or big rig.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Debris was scattered for about 40 yards on the freeway.

The collision closed multiple lanes of the freeway. Traffic was backed up for hours between Yorba Linda and Corona.