Crash Closes Part of 170 Freeway in North Hollywood

A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning prompted the closure of a stretch of the southbound 170 Freeway in North Hollywood.

The crash was reported about 4:40 a.m. near the Burbank Boulevard exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

All southbound lanes of the freeway were stopped at Burbank Boulevard to allow Los Angeles firefighters to reach the scene.

It was unclear if anyone was injured.