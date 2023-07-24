Crash detection technology helps save man's life after driving off cliff

LA County Search and Rescue had a dangerous search effort Friday night, trying to rescue a driver who drove off a cliff in the Angeles National Forest.

And now, search leaders are saying they may have never found him alive if they didn’t have help from new technology on the iphone.

A driver drove off a cliff in a wooded area Friday night in the Angeles National Forest.

“Myself and another team member went over the side,” Mike Leum with LA County Search and Rescue said. “After spotting bent guard rail and bark missing off trees, he descended hundreds of feet on a rope, hoping to find the injured driver. And then 400 feet we hit the bottom, and then found his car in the stream and him ejected next to the car.”

“He had a major gash in his head and he had active bleeding so we had to stop the bleeding, bandage him up,” Leum said. “He was able to be hoisted into the helicopter.”

But the only reason search and rescue was able to locate the injured driver Friday night was because of new crash detection technology on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and newer model Apple Watches.

“There’s nothing to download,” Steve Goldsworthy with LA County Search and Rescue said.

Goldsworthy is the Technology Director for LASD Search and Rescue.

“If you have an iPhone 14 or I believe it is an iPhone 14 Pro, it’s already there, it’s already built in,” Goldsworthy said.

Here’s how it works: if you are in a severe crash, crash detection will activate and it immediately puts you in contact with the nearest 911 call center.

“That feature came out last fall,” Goldsworthy said.

But if you don’t have cell service, like the injured driver Friday, the phone will still call for help via satellite.

The satellite is able to locate the iphone, telling rescue crews where to search.

In late June, it helped find a woman who broke her leg while hiking in Tujunga and on Friday, it may have saved this man too.

“Without the SOS service from iPhone, I don’t know when or if we would have ever found him,” Leum said.

Leum has been in search and rescue for three decades. When he started he said he was happy to have a pager. But in 2023, he’s grateful for his new high tech teammate.

“Getting to him in a timely manner is what saved him,” Leum said.

Crash detection technology is already saving lives.