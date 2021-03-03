A fiery head-on crash involving a wrong-way SUV driver and a big rig Wednesday morning closed part of the 15 Freeway for hours.

The northbound 15 Freeway was closed in Eastvale after the crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. near Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The SUV was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it slammed head-on into the big rig, causing the semi and its trailer to become fully engulfed in flames, the CHP said.

ll northbound lanes of the freeway in the area were closed around 4 a.m. and drivers were urged to find alternate routes, according to Caltrans.

At about 4:40 a.m., the CHP reopened the Nos. 1 and 2 lanes of the freeway.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.