15 freeway

Fiery Wrong-Way Crash Closes 15 Freeway in Riverside County

A big rig caught fire after a head-on crash with a SUV in Eastvale.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fiery head-on crash involving a wrong-way SUV driver and a big rig Wednesday morning closed part of the 15 Freeway for hours.

The northbound 15 Freeway was closed in Eastvale after the crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. near Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The SUV was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it slammed head-on into the big rig, causing the semi and its trailer to become fully engulfed in flames, the CHP said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Rodney King 1 hour ago

30 Years Later, the Rodney King Beating Remains a Seminal Part of Los Angeles History

DACA 2 hours ago

Program Helps Young People Who Could Be Eligible For DACA

ll northbound lanes of the freeway in the area were closed around 4 a.m. and drivers were urged to find alternate routes, according to Caltrans.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

At about 4:40 a.m., the CHP reopened the Nos. 1 and 2 lanes of the freeway.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

15 freewayRiverside County
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us