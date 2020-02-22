Universal City

Crash Into Hydrant Causes Power Outage, Nearly 1,100 in the Dark

By Katherine Picazo

NBCUniversal, Inc.

After a crash sheared a hydrant and water shot up into power lines, 1,099 customers were without power in the Universal City area Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The crash occurred around 6:52 p.m. near the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Regal Place, according to the LADWP.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be an explosion, after water could be seen spouting from the sheared hydrant.

The department said it expected to have power restored around 10:47 p.m.

