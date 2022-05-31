Two Killed When Car Crashes in Backyard of La Verne Home

Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday in the backyard of a home in the San Gabriel Valley community of La Verne.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of St. Mark Avenue. Video from NewsChopper4 showed the crumpled sedan on a patio outside the house with damage to a block wall.

It was not immediately clear whether the deceased individual were on the property where the driver crashed or in the vehicle. Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Refresh this page for updates.