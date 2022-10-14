‘Creative Resilience' Event Brings Art, Music and Community to Downtown LA

A pop-up art show is bringing art to downtown Los Angeles and highlighting the work of Black and Indigenous creators, and that of other Angelenos of color, for one final weekend.

The "Creative Resilience" event started last Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Arts District, and runs until this Sunday, Oct. 16. In that time, it has filled around 10,000 square feet of workshop and gallery space with art and various live performances.

That art all comes from local Angelenos and national artists "whose works uplift the themes of the modern worker and and the new challenges they face every day," according to a press release about the event.

"Join us for an artful community experience amplifying the voices of BIPOC Angeleno workers, sounding the call for economic justice, and celebrating a shared cultural history of resilience," the event's website says. "We will hustle and shine together!"

There's extra focus on the history of Angelenos of color, LA labor, women in the workforce and "capitalism and white supremacy as driving forces of poverty" as themes to be explored at the event.

Workshops hosted at the event -- put together by the People's Project and the LA Federation of Labor -- have focused on themes like mutual aid, community and worker activism, while performances range from dance events to slam poetry.

There are also a number of discussions and talks from a wide range of artists and activists on the schedule. On Friday, Oct. 14, for example, LA photographer Estevan Oriol will take part in a discussion moderated by KCRW host Anthony Valadez.

The event is ticketed, but is free to the public. All interested visitors can get their tickets online, or in person on the same day they want to attend.

The event opens at 11 a.m. and ends at 11 p.m. on the weekends, while on weeknights it runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free street parking is available, or drivers can park in any of the following paid lots:

826 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

1932 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

1716 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

1800 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

930 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021

608 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

690 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Click here to learn more and to reserve a free ticket.