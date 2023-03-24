Not Your Dad's Chess Game: LA Nonprofit Promises ‘Lit' Tournaments with Halftime Shows

A Crenshaw District resident is set out to diversify and electrify chess through community-based chess tournaments featuring live entertainment, performances – even candle wax chess pieces.

Jerimiah Payne founded a non-profit called “Make a Move LA” in January 2022 after noticing the coronavirus pandemic reduced the number of people playing chess across South LA.

“I used to see people playing all the time in the Leimert Park area, but COVID diminished the chess scene a little bit in the neighborhood,” Payne recalls. “I wanted to bring something that the community can get together through chess and through live performances.”

Payne promises his chess tournaments to be nothing like your dad’s chess matches. As its slogan goes, “Make a Move LA” claims to put together “the most electrifying chess tournaments” that create a great environment for the community.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“It’s beautiful,” Payne describes. “We have spoken-word artists, rappers, and dancers. It’s great to indulge in communities and vibe with different people.”

Most recently, Payne took his tournament to Washington, D.C. to collaborate with Howard University’s chess club. Working with young people from the historically Black college reassured his belief that there should be more representation in the game of chess.

“When I was looking at chess tournament events or trying to get into a chess tournament, I always tried to mentally prepare myself to be in a different environment,” Payne says. “[The president of the Howard University chess club] told me when they completed in the Pan-American Intercollegiate Team Chess Tournament, they were the only African American team there. They felt unrepresented but they knew they had to make a mark.”

Payne also hopes more young people to be introduced to chess, especially if they are pursuing goals.

“Chess really helps train the mind to think ahead and think strategically,” Payne explains. “We all have dreams. We have to turn that dream into a plan to turn that into reality. With planning, chess falls in line with thinking steps ahead to enter you plans to accomplish our dreams.”

With just over a year under its belt, the organization is now taking its tournament to Downtown LA’s Art District. The tournament is taking place at Art Share L.A. on April 2 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The event is completely free, and top winners will walk away with a cash prize.

People who don’t want the pressure of competing can also do leisure play, according to Payne.

“We have a half-time show with live entertainment, comedians, spoken-word artists, DJs.

The most fun part of the it: winning players get to light up their opponents’ chess pieces.

“If you lose, you get lit up,” Payne laughs. “That’s the fun part – lighting people up and watching the king piece burn.”