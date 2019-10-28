Person With Weapon Call Turns Out to Be Plastic Gun at Crescenta Valley High School on Lockdown - NBC Southern California
Person With Weapon Call Turns Out to Be Plastic Gun at Crescenta Valley High School on Lockdown

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    A La Crescenta high school was on lockdown Monday afternoon after a possible threat, school officials confirmed.

    A La Crescenta high school was on lockdown Monday afternoon after multiple people said they saw a person with a gun, which turned out to be a plastic airsoft gun, officials said. 

    Crescenta Valley High School, located in the 2900 block of Community Ave., was on lockdown starting at 2:50 p.m. after two people called to report seeing a person with a gun, Glendale Unified School District officials said. 

    One person was detained, and officials said the gun ended up being an airsoft gun, a type of plastic gun that can resemble a real weapon.

    It wasn't clear if the person would face charges. 

    The week before, the school sent out a notice to families saying officials were working with law enforcement after rumors swirled around comments made, that were then misconstrued. Officials determined there was no threat, but said they would work to keep the campus safe. 

