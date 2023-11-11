Crews battle boat fire in San Pedro Harbor

Plumes of smoke were seen coming from a dock in San Pedro on Saturday after a boat caught fire.

Firefighters put out flames aboard a 50-foot sport fishing boat in the San Pedro Harbor after the blaze was reported at 4:08 p.m. in Berth 85, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart. That location is off Harbor Boulevard between Fifth and Sixth streets, near the Los Angeles Maritime Museum.

Firefighters had the flames out in less than 10 minutes, Stewart said.

One patient was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, she said. It is unclear what started the fire.