Crews battle brush fire in Studio City

Firefighters were battling a brush fire that ignited on a hillside in Studio City.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the 3100 block of Coldwater Canyon, according to fire officials.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Air Ops assisted firefighters with water drops to battle the flames burning downslope.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire at around 2 acres near the Betty Dearing Trail. Crews are expected to be on site for an extended period for mop up operations.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.