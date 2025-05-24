Studio City

Crews battle brush fire in Studio City

By Missael Soto

Firefighters were battling a brush fire that ignited on a hillside in Studio City.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the 3100 block of Coldwater Canyon, according to fire officials.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Los Angeles Fire Department Air Ops assisted firefighters with water drops to battle the flames burning downslope.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire at around 2 acres near the Betty Dearing Trail. Crews are expected to be on site for an extended period for mop up operations.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Studio City
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us