Crews put out fire burning thick plastic tubes in Long Beach

A fire that erupted in Long Beach sent a dark plume of smoke hundreds of feet in the air Thursday.

Firefighters were working to contain the aggressive blaze that was burning at a lot near the 710 and 405 freeways. The fire was also adjacent to Los Cerritos Elementary School.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It's unclear how the fire was started.

Newschopper4 was over the fire that appeared to be burning black PVC plastic drain pipes.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story, check back for details.