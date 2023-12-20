Crews recover body of man who was found dead in Tustin trench collapse

A rescue team worked to recover the body of a man who was found dead in a partial trench collapse Wednesday in Tustin.

A portion of Newport Boulevard near Canyon View Avenue was shut down as crews worked to secure the trench and recover the body, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The rescue team was able to lower a gurney down and successfully lift the body from the trench by 4:30 p.m.

Crews were first called to the scene after authorities received a report of a medical call in the area around 10:30 a.m. Once firefighters arrived, they found a man dead inside a trench that was about 15 feet deep.

Sean Doran, Capt. of the OC Fire Authority, could not say if the trench was related to a construction site in the area, or if the deceased was a worker from the site. It is also unclear if the man was already injured prior to his fall in the trench or if the injuries he sustained were from the fall.

Along with firefighters, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) responded to the rescue. Authorities did not specify if the case was a work-related incident of some sort.

Officials did not release the identity of the deceased. The OC Fire Authority said that despite the inclement weather, the trench was not caused by the rain. It is unclear what caused it.