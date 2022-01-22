Crews Working to Restore Power to Thousands in Southland Amid High Winds

High winds caused power outages around Southern California Saturday affecting thousands of customers.

As of 9:30 p.m., Southern California Edison reported 83 outages in Los Angeles County affecting 26,417 customers and four outages in Orange County affecting 370 customers. Some outages began late Friday and estimated times for restoration were not available.

Edison reported outages in cities including Monterey Park, Claremont, Glendora, San Dimas, Rosemead and South Pasadena.

Former television news anchor Jeff Michael tweeted his frustration.

“Closing in on 24 hours since the #SantaAnaWinds killed the power in pasadena. And ??@SCE?? SoCal Edison has not given us ONE update. Even called and the guy had NO info. My 100 year old dad, staying in a hotel tonight. You think Edison will pay for it? ??”

Edison tweeted back: “Hi Jeff, thank you for reaching out. Strong and damaging winds have impacted SCE's service area. Crews are being reassigned to areas with outage problems. We understand not having power can be disruptive so our crews are working to restore power as quickly as safely possible.”