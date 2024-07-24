Crime spree suspects accused of bragging about stolen loot on Instagram

Four men were arrested after they stole nearly $8,000 from several convenience stores during a crime spree and posted their loot to social media, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The suspects primarily targeted 7-Eleven stores in their armed robberies last November and December, federal officials said. They would then post the cash they stole and other items they took off with on their Instagram accounts, according to law enforcement.

“Love my bros we go hit every time,” one suspect allegedly wrote in a caption on Instagram for a photo of a stack of cash. He also tagged the Instagram accounts of the other three men accused in the crime spree.

The Department of Justice identified the suspects as:

Tazjar Rouse, 22, of Hollywood.

Charles Christopher, 24, of Compton;

Jordan Leonard, 25, of Torrance; and

D’Angelo Spencer, 26, of South Los Angeles;

They allegedly would jump over the counters, steal the stores’ cash and place the money and other items into a black Nike bag, and then take off in a BMW. One of the men would point a gun at customers or store employees and demand their wallets or cellphones.

“Violent gun crime leaves lasting emotional and psychological scars for victims,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “Anyone thinking that violent robberies are a good way to make money should take note that there will be consequences for your actions.”

The suspects face charges that include conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and one count of interference with commerce by robbery. If found guilty, they face up to 20 years in prison.