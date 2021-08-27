Criminal Case Involving Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Sex Assault Allegations With the LA County District Attorney's Office

The Pasadena Police Department provided the results of their 14-week investigation into Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer to the L.A. County District Attorney's office on Friday.

The investigation presented to the D.A. is the first step in what could lead to potential criminal charges against Bauer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The evidence from the investigation is now in the hands of the District Attorney's office, and they will now determine whether or not to file charges against Bauer.

Bauer is accused of assaulting a San Diego woman during two different sexual encounters on April 21 and May 16, at the pitcher's home in Pasadena.

The accuser says Bauer choked her until she lost consciousness, and then began punching her in the face, buttocks, and genital area during sexual intercourse.

According to the woman's declaration attached to the request for the protection order, she suffered injuries as a result of the second encounter, including two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face.

Bauer has said through representatives that everything that happened between him and the woman was consensual, noting two text messages reportedly from the accuser where she asked for "all the pain," and confirms she wanted to be choked into unconsciousness.

Bauer's agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, have disputed the allegations and Fetterolf said in a statement that the pair's brief relationship was "wholly consensual."

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a request from the accuser last week to extend the temporary restraining order against Bauer to the maximum five years allowed under California law. The judge also dissolved the existing temporary order, believing that Bauer was no longer a threat to the woman.

Last week, The Washington Post published a story providing evidence that a second woman had also sought a temporary order of protection from Bauer in Ohio in 2020. That woman alleged in the order that Bauer also choked and punched her during sex during an on-again, off-again, three-year relationship with Bauer when he played for the Indians and Reds.

Bauer himself and his representatives call the Ohio woman's accusations an "extortion attempt."

However, if the district attorney's office does decide to file charges, prosecutors could use the Ohio woman's accusations as an example of a pattern of behavior for Bauer.

If the district attorney's office does not decide to file charges, the accuser could still bring a civil suit against Bauer and seek monetary damages. Bauer is also currently under investigation by Major League Baseball and could be suspended without pay, based on the findings of that investigation.

MLB put Bauer, 30, on paid administrative leave on July 2, a few days after the woman was given a temporary restraining order until evidence could be heard, as is common in such matters. Bauer's leave has been extended multiple times, including again on Friday until Sept. 3.

Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers earlier this year after winning his first Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds last season.