Crisis averted: Oscars, LA Marathon no longer to be held on same day in 2026

The two large-scale events were supposed to take place on the same day in the same neighborhood next March.

By Helen Jeong

Los Angeles has averted a potential traffic nightmare after the 2026 Academy Awards and Los Angeles Marathon were initially scheduled for the same day next March.

It was announced last month that the Oscars and the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon would take place on March 15 in Hollywood as the Oscars ceremony would happen at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, part of the route for this year’s LA Marathon.

But officials Thursday said the two sides were able to reach an agreement to have the Oscars first on March 15, then the marathon on a separate date.

“Under the leadership of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have finalized dates for the 2026 calendar that will enable each to take place on separate dates in March,” Murphy Reinschreiber, COO, McCourt Foundation, and Bill Kramer, CEO, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in a statement, adding the date for the 2026 marathon will be announced in the coming days.

To prevent any possible overlaps in the future, the two organizations also agreed that the LA Marathon will take place on the third Sunday in March.

“The ASICS Los Angeles Marathon and the Academy Awards have also agreed to establish a partnership to promote each other’s events to benefit the greater Los Angeles community,” the statement added.

The 98th Academy Awards will once again hosted by Conan O'Brien.

