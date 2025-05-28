Critically ill 4-year-old ordered to self-deport to Mexico

A 4-year-old girl with a life-threatening medical condition could die if she gets deported, according to her doctors at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The young girl, who goes by the name of Sofia, is living with short bowel syndrome and receives care in the U.S. for her illness. The child and her family arrived from Mexico in 2003 after she was granted temporary humanitarian permission, the family’s attorney confirmed.

Now, the Trump administration ordered the child and her family to self-deport.

Sofia’s condition is severe and requires her to receive treatment every six weeks. If she’s unable to get the medical care required, she could die, her doctors say.

Short bowel syndrome occurs when a portion of the small intestine is unable to function well or is missing and could lead to nutrient deficiencies, malnutrition and weight loss.

The girl’s mother, Deysi Vargas, and the attorneys representing the family are scheduled to speak at a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.