Immigration

Critically ill 4-year-old ordered to self-deport to Mexico

The child has been receiving care at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for short bowel syndrome.

By Karla Rendon

An undated image of 4-year-old Sofia, a young girl who was diagnosed with short bowel syndrome and was ordered to self-deport to Mexico.
Jeremy Cohen, Public Counsel

A 4-year-old girl with a life-threatening medical condition could die if she gets deported, according to her doctors at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The young girl, who goes by the name of Sofia, is living with short bowel syndrome and receives care in the U.S. for her illness. The child and her family arrived from Mexico in 2003 after she was granted temporary humanitarian permission, the family’s attorney confirmed.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Now, the Trump administration ordered the child and her family to self-deport.

Sofia’s condition is severe and requires her to receive treatment every six weeks. If she’s unable to get the medical care required, she could die, her doctors say.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Short bowel syndrome occurs when a portion of the small intestine is unable to function well or is missing and could lead to nutrient deficiencies, malnutrition and weight loss.

The girl’s mother, Deysi Vargas, and the attorneys representing the family are scheduled to speak at a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

Immigration
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us