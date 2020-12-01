coronavirus

CSU Extends Fall 2021 Application Deadline Due To COVID

By City News Service

New incoming student Olivia Murphy, 20, left in white top, takes her family on a tour of the campus at Cal State University of Fullerton on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in Fullerton, CA.
Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Long Beach-based California State University system Tuesday extended its fall 2021 application deadline to Dec. 15 to accommodate students coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

The application deadline was originally this Friday.

Applications for any of the CSU campuses can be submitted online at www2.calstate.edu/apply.

Prospective students were also encouraged to explore CSU financial aid options after applying, with officials noting that 80% of all CSU students receive some form of financial aid.

The University of California system on Monday extended its application period, not because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but due to a problem with the online application portal. The UC application deadline for fall 2021 was originally Monday, but it is now 11:59 p.m. Friday.

