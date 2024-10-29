CSUDH student says she was attacked on campus by man

A Cal State Dominguez Hills student says her university isn’t doing enough to keep students safe after she says was brutally attacked by a man on campus.

Stacey Adams, a freshman at the university, suffered several bruises and scrapes on her face along with a swollen lip after she was attacked by a man on campus over the weekend. She said the assault took place around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in a dorm stairwell.

“He came from behind me, pushed me down from the stairs and got on top of me,” Adams said. “I thought he was going to rape me.”

According to Adams, she was in the stairwell when the man ran after her. The trouble began when he somehow made his way into the dorm and approached Adams in a common area.

“He had come up to me, pushing himself on me, trying to get my number,” she said. “He was trying to convince me to leave campus with him to go into his car and drink.”

After successfully getting away from him, Adams said the man harassed other women in the dorm. He even lured on student into his car but she was able to jump out of the vehicle and run back inside. That’s when he attacked Adams.

The victim said the university did not take the assault seriously after her friend called 911 and campus police.

“They were not very understanding,” she said. “They were trying to manipulate me into saying stuff as if it was my fault.”

In a statement, the university described the attack as a “robbery/battery.” It also said that both parties alleged that the other assaulted them.

“The allegations are under investigation, but university police do not believe this incident represents a threat to our student population at this time,” CSUDH’s statement read. “We urge anyone interested in this incident to reserve judgment until all the facts are known.”

The university also described Adams and the man as acquaintances, but the victim said that’s not true.

“I’ve never seen this guy a day in my life,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing.