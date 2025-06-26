Cudahy vice mayor breaks silence after controversial social media

After Cynthia Gonzalez, vice mayor of the small city of Cudahy, received nationwide attention and criticism for her now-deleted social media video, in which she appears to call for street gangs to intervene immigration raids, Gonzalez has broken her silence and refuted the claims that she was trying to incite violence against federal law enforcement.

Gonzalez’s attorney, Damian Martinez, said her client “called upon her local community to exercise their First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly to express their views on recent ICE enforcement actions” in the social media post.

“Dr. Gonzalez in no way encouraged anyone to engage in violence. Any suggestion that she advocated for violence is categorically false and without merit,” Martinez said on behalf of the vice mayor, who has an education doctorate degree from UCLA.

There has been no public sighting of Gonzalez since the video began circulating online. NBC Los Angeles has reached out to Gonzalez for an interview.

While Gonzalez’s attorney said she was trying to “challenge” her community to join other Angelenos to “peacefully” organize in response to ongoing immigration enforcement, she explicitly mentioned two of the most notorious groups in the video.

“I want to know where all the Cholos are at in Los Angeles, 18th Street, Florencia,” she said in the video. “You guys tag everything up, claiming hood. And now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang, there ain’t a peep out of you.”

Florencia 13, known for widespread and severe criminal activities, has posed a significant threat to communities over the years. Last August, several members of the group were charged with multiple murders, including the beating death of a man and the killing of fellow gang members for violating rules.

While denouncing the immigration policy that targets the undocumented community, Gonzalez said, through her lawyer, she will continue to present her community and encourage people to exercise their rights to free speech and assembly.

“Civic engagement is fundamental to our country’s constitutional and political processes--and a constitutionally protected means of finding an alternative to the policy of mass deportation,” Gonzalez’s attorney said.

Gonzalez, who was elected to the Cudahy city council in 2022, has worked for the Los Angeles Unified School District as an educator and administrator. Although her bio from the city website says Gonzalez is currently a director of a pilot schools program, the school district told NBC Los Angeles that Gonzalez has been on leave of absence since June 1.

The city of Cudahy said in a statement Tuesday that it was aware of the video.

"The comments made by the Vice Mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the City of Cudahy," the statement read. "The City will not be providing further comment."

The video comes as President Donald Trump's administration has aggressively stepped up immigration arrests in the Los Angeles area in recent weeks. Agents from ICE, as well as Border Patrol, have been seen arresting and detaining people at their workplaces, and Trump has deployed the National Guard and Marines to protect federal buildings and guard officers making arrests.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles County, declined to comment when asked if Gonzalez was under investigation.