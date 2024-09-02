Woman sought in armed robbery attempt at Culver City ATM

A woman was threatened at gunpoint over the weekend in an armed robbery attempt at a Culver City ATM.

The attempted robbery was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at a Wells Fargo bank ATM in the 5800 block of Green Valley Circle near Bristol Parkway. A woman armed with a gun approached the victim from behind and threatened to shoot her if she did not put money in a bag, Culver City police said in a news release.

"When the victim turned, she saw the suspect directing a firearm at her," the statement continued. "In fear for her life, the victim ran inside the bank location. The suspect followed the victim into the bank and then left the area."

The robber was described as a roughly 60-year-old Black woman with a medium build and reddish-orange curly hair. She was wearing a light-blue tank top, shorts, sunglasses and carrying a purse or a bag. She was carrying a black firearm.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 310-253-6120 or contact jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org, or the CCPD watch commander at 310-253-6202.