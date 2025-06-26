Family of beloved Culver City ice cream man say he was taken by masked men in unmarked car

A beloved Culver City ice cream man started this week as he always did, pushing along his colorful cart full of treats.

But Monday afternoon he made a frantic call to his wife to say “I’m about to be detained.”

Ambrocio “Enrique” Lozano is a familiar face around Culver City as the neighborhood ice cream man for more than 20 years.

“I mean nice man, just like walking around selling ice cream,” Federico Gagliardone, a Culver City resident said.

So the sight of his abandoned cart on Culver Boulevard Monday afternoon left neighbors puzzled.

“We started texting about, hey, did anybody find out about what happened to him? We didn’t know because we just saw the cart there,” Gagliardone said.

His niece, Kimberly Noriega, tells NBC4 that Enrique called his wife Anita Neri Lozano around 12:30 p.m. to tell her himself that he was about to be taken by masked men in an unmarked car.

“And said like, ‘hey, I'm being taken. I love you.’ And he kind of gave information about where the cart was. And she just told him to be strong and have faith and the call ended,” Noriega said.

After 13 years of marriage Anita says he’s her whole world.

With the help of the attorney, they learned Enrique had been taken to the federal detention center downtown.

“When I called, when we called to the facility to see where he was being detained. They don't want to give us answers. They don't want to give us badge numbers,” Noriega said.

A short visit with him on Wednesday revealed conditions Anita describes as cold and dirty.

“He's only been there like two days and she says that he looks like he's been there three months,” Noriega said.

So far, the family has raised more than $35 thousand dollars for legal fees and living expenses for his wife, who’s handicapped and relies on Enrique as the sole breadwinner.

“He works, he doesn't bother anybody. He's just a paletero, you know, he's just selling his ice cream. And he's impacted so many lives and so many people,” Noriega said.

The family is working with the Mexican consulate to ensure he has an advocate and that if he is deported, he’s sent to his home country of Mexico instead of somewhere else.

Noriega said she’s touched by all of the people reaching out, offering to write letters on Enrique’s behalf to get him the best lawyer to help him stay in the U.S.