Culver City Police add new ‘Hi-Lo Audible Warning System' to emergency services

Police say it will only be used for emergency situations including wildfires, floods, and earthquakes.

By Benjamin Papp

Culver City emergency services announced the implementation of its ‘Hi-Lo Audible Warning System” Friday morning for emergency evacuations.

According to the Culver City Police Department, the system is intended to “cut through the noise of daily life” with a “high-pitched tone followed by a low-pitched tone.” The system will be activated by patrol vehicles in evacuation areas.

Police say the system will be exclusively used for evacuations during major emergencies including wildfires, earthquakes, and floods.

Both the Culver City Police and Fire Departments will be fitted with the system. It's unclear if any additional agencies will be as well.

“As your Police Chief, my foremost priority is the safety of our community,” said Chief Jason Sims in an statement. “Implementing the Hi-Lo Audible Warning System is just one of many steps we are taking to enhance our emergency preparedness. We will continue to assess and innovate our methods to keep Culver City safe and ready for any emergencies we may face together.”

“The Hi-Lo Audible Warning System is a valuable addition to the tools available to our first responders to enhance safety in emergencies,” added Culver City’s Mayor Dan O’Brien. “By implementing this system, we reinforce our commitment to a proactive approach to protecting our community.”

Culver City largely was unaffected by the January wildfires, but within just 12 miles of the burn area.

