Cutest stocking stuffers: Long Beach hospital continues tradition of placing newborns in Christmas accessory

A decades-long treasured tradition is continuing this year in Long Beach, where glowing parents of newborns are getting the most adorable stocking stuffer.

The MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach returned its aww-inducing tradition of placing newborns in stockings – a holiday keepsake for the parents and celebration of the babies’ first holiday season.

“Parents love it and it’s just so exciting. They love every minute of it,” a representative of the hospital said.

Nurses carefully placed each newborn in their stockings and had them together in a room for a group photograph. Babies born at the hospital between Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 will be placed in the Christmas stocking – a tradition that’s been held for 61 years.

One new family who loved seeing their daughter in the stocking said their baby looked comfortable in it.

“It’s our first baby,” the new mother said. “We’ve been waiting for her forever, and she finally came. She was supposed to be born Dec. 9 and she came on the 20th. That’s literally five days before Christmas.”