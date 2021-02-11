CVS to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines on Friday, List of Locations Announced

While the city Los Angeles shuts down several of its vaccination sites because of a shortage of doses, CVS says it has more than 80,000 shots ready to go.

The chain will begin taking appointments on Thursday.

The Dodger Stadium vaccination site and other city sites will be closed Friday and Saturday due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in LA County.

The following locations in California are participating in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout by appointment only, according to CVS.com:

Adelanto, CA

Agoura Hills, CA

Alameda, CA

Aliso Viejo, CA

Angels Camp, CA

Arcadia, CA

Arroyo Grande, CA

Atwater, CA

Auburn, CA

Azusa, CA

Bakersfield, CA

Bell, CA

Berkeley, CA

Buellton, CA

Buena Park, CA

Cameron Park, CA

Capitola, CA

Carlsbad, CA

Carmichael, CA

Carson, CA

Chula Vista, CA

City Of Industry, CA

Coachella, CA

Concord, CA

Costa Mesa, CA

Daly City, CA

Downey, CA

Eureka, CA

Fontana, CA

Fremont, CA

Fresno, CA

Glendale, CA

Gridley, CA

Hanford, CA

Hemet, CA

Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington Park, CA

Indio, CA

Inglewood, CA

Irvine, CA

Jackson, CA

La Puente, CA

La Quinta, CA

Lafayette, CA

Lakewood, CA

Lancaster, CA

Lodi, CA

Lomita, CA

Long Beach, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Madera, CA

Marysville, CA

Menifee, CA

Mission Viejo, CA

Modesto, CA

Montclair, CA

Monterey, CA

Mount Shasta, CA

Mountain View, CA

Newbury Park, CA

Oakland, CA

Palo Alto, CA

Pasadena, CA

Pleasanton, CA

Pomona, CA

Porterville, CA

Poway, CA

Rancho Bernardo, CA

Red Bluff, CA

Redding, CA

Redondo Beach, CA

Redwood City, CA

Riverside, CA

Rocklin, CA

Rohnert Park, CA

Sacramento, CA

Salinas, CA

San Anselmo, CA

San Bernardino, CA

San Clemente, CA

San Diego, CA

San Dimas, CA

San Francisco, CA

San Jose, CA

San Marcos, CA

Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Maria, CA

Santee, CA

Seal Beach, CA

Sonoma, CA

Sonora, CA

Stockton, CA

Temple City, CA

Tulare, CA

Ukiah, CA

Vallejo, CA

Ventura, CA

Victorville, CA

Walnut Park, CA

West Hollywood, CA

Woodland, CA

Yorba Linda, CA

Yuba City, CA

This list is expected to change based on availability.

To see the full list of store locations where the COVID-19 vaccine is now available in the U.S. and to make an appointment click here.