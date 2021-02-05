Cy Young Award Winner Trevor Bauer Agrees to Deal With Dodgers

The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers made a splash Friday when they agreed to a deal with National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer.

Bauer posted a 1.73 ERA in 11 starts last year during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with Cincinnati. He becomes part of an already stacked Dodgers starting rotation that helped the team win its first World Series title since 1988.

The deal was reported by the LA Times among other outlets.

Bauer’s decision reportedly came down to the Mets and Dodgers. His agent tweeted, “Down to 2” on Thursday in an apparent reference to Bauer’s choices.

The Dodgers have not made an official announcement, but Bauer tweeted a video of himself Friday wearing a Dodgers jersey.