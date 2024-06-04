Music & Musicians

Cyndi Lauper has fun placing handprints, footprints outside TCL Chinese Theatre

The award-winning musician said Tuesday’s ceremony was a “surreal moment” for her as her friends Cher and Bebe Rexha accompanied her at the event.

By Helen Jeong and City News Serivce

Cyndi Lauper and some of her famous friends had fun Tuesday morning as the singer songwriter placed her handprints and footprints outside the TCL Chinese Theatre Tuesday.

The “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer said she was “honored” to receive the special recognition.

“All those times bowing in front of my shower curtain when I was 9, and here I am,” Lauper said. “I love glamor, and I love Hollywood.”

The event coincides with the release of a documentary on Lauper’s celebrated career and her advocacy work on behalf of women and the LGBTQ+ community. “Let the Canary Sing” was scheduled to begin streaming on Paramount+ on Tuesday.

Lauper also announced Monday the 23-stop Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which will include stops Nov. 23 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood and Nov. 24 at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms. 

Lauper, donning her black pantsuit with white collars, was applauded by fans with her friends, Cher and Bebe Rexha, speaking during the ceremony.

Cher, who called Lauper a “genius” and “a dear friend,” reflected on the interaction the two groundbreaking artists shared when Cher was honored at the Kennedy Center.

“[Lauper] said, ‘Sorry I can't be there, I'll be in LA.’ Then, of course, she lied, and she was there, so that was really a good time,” Cher described.

Rexha also spoke before Lauper was introduced, saying the trailblazing artist “empowered" her as a woman and as an artist.

“She taught us we should always let our true colors shine through,” Rexha said about Lauper. 

Lauper released her first solo album, “She's So Unusual,” in 1983 which made her the first female artist to have four top-five singles on a debut album -- “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time,'' “She Bop'' and “All Through the Night.''

“She's So Unusual'' brought her the Grammy in 1985 for best new artist, beating out Sheila E., Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Corey Hart and The Judds, and a nomination for album of the year. Lauper also received nominations for record of the year and best pop vocal performance, female for “Girls Just Want To Have Fun'' and song of the year for “Time After Time.''

Lauper won a second Grammy in 2014 for best musical theater album for “Kinky Boots,'' for which she was the composer, lyricist and a producer. Lauper is a 16-time Grammy nominee.

Lauper won the Tony Award for best original score in 2013 for “Kinky Boots,'' the first woman to win the category by herself.

Lauper won the outstanding guest actress in a comedy Emmy in 1995 for a performance as the on-again, off-again girlfriend of Ira Buchman (John Pankow) on the NBC comedy “Mad About You.''

