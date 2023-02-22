Man Accused of Killing Beloved LA Bishop Charged With Murder

The man accused of shooting to death a beloved Catholic bishop was charged Wednesday with one count of murder.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said his office also filed a special allegation that Carlos Medina, 65, used a gun during the commission of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell’s murder at the clergyman’s Hacienda Heights home. Medina faces up to 35 years to life in prison, Gascón said.

“This was a brutal act of violence against a person who’s dedicated a life to making our neighborhoods safer, healthier, and always serving with love and compassion,” the DA said.

After an hourslong standoff at Medina’s Torrance home Monday, he surrendered to police. A search warrant yielded two guns and other evidence possibly linking him to O’Connell’s slaying, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

O’Connell was born in County Cork, Ireland in 1953 and was named an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles by Pope Francis in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Archdiocese. He served as a priest and bishop in LA County for more than 45 years.

Since his death, community members and public officials have paid tribute to O’Connell, whom they recalled as compassionate, especially to immigrants and other marginalized people.

"Every day he worked to show compassion to the poor, to the homeless, to the immigrant and to all those living on society’s margins. He was a good priest, a good bishop and a man of peace, and we are very sad to lose him," Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez said.

Neighbors who spoke to NBC4 said Medina, who is the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper, was “friendly” and “nice,” and they expressed surprise at him being the accused killer.

Investigators have not yet established a possible motive.