Daily Direct Flights From Long Beach to Maui Set to Begin in March

Direct flights to Maui will be offered daily from the Long Beach Airport starting in March, Hawaiian Airlines announced Tuesday.

The new flight will leave Long Beach daily at 8:35 a.m. and arrive in Maui at 12:35 p.m. local time, according to Kate Kuykendall, public information officer for the Long Beach Airport.

Returning flights will leave Kahului Airport at 12:45 p.m. and arrive at 8:05 p.m. in Long Beach.

"Long Beach Airport is poised to continue providing a convenient and stress-free travel experience for trips to Hawaii," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.

"As travelers plan ahead for 2021, the addition of Maui service is great news for our city and increases our connections with the islands."

Hawaiian Airlines began flying from the Long Beach Airport to Honolulu in June 2018, but in April 2020, it added a second flight slot at the airport, which it will use to fly to Kahului Airport in Maui, Kuykendall said.

Flights to Maui will be flown on the Airbus A321neo, which officials say is one of the quietest and most efficient types of commercial aircraft.