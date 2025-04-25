Damage left behind after car crashes into Westchester bookstore

A driver crashed into a bookstore in Westchester overnight, leaving a lot of damage behind.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a black Kia Optima crashed into the establishment at 1:10 a.m. near West Manchester Avenue and South Sepulveda Boulevard.

There was glass everywhere and bookshelves knocked over after the car crashed into the store and also caught on fire.

Police said this isn’t a smash and grab situation. It seems like the driver rammed their car into the front of this book store and then drove into the parking lot where his car likely stopped working and caught on fire!

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The car has now been towed away but it was engulfed in flames and put a ton of smoke into the air.

Officers said the driver didn’t run away, but instead stayed at the scene. The LAPD said he is now in custody.

Officers said there weren’t any witnesses when the crash happened so they hope surveillance video from surrounding businesses could give them some answers.